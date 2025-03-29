Blues Face Biggest Challenge Yet Against Avalanche
The St. Louis Blues can't stop winning as the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs approach. With eight straight victories, they are the hottest team in the Western Conference and are building a comfortable lead in the Wild Card race.
Looking for nine straight wins and a chance to expand their lead over the Vancouver Canucks, the Blues face their biggest test yet. Awaiting them is a powerful Colorado Avalanche squad, one of the top Stanley Cup contenders.
The contest against the Avs is the ideal opportunity for the Blues. With a win, they can extend their winning streak to nine games. More importantly, a win over Colorado would confirm that they are one of the most fearsome teams in the West. Not only are they red hot right now, they could show that this streak isn't just a facade. They have improved tremendously over the past two months and can compete with the entire postseason field.
Forward Robert Thomas will be critical once again for the Blues. He's been producing at a superstar level over the last five games, recording 10 points to lead the team. That includes a four-point and three-point performance in recent contests. He's become the team's number one offensive threat, putting the scoring burden on his back. Through 62 games, he has 19 goals and 47 assists for 66 points.
One thing to watch over the next few days for the Blues is the status of Jimmy Snuggerud. The team's first-round pick in 2022 just completed his sophomore season at the University of Minnesota and signed his entry-level contract with the organization. He is widely regarded as one of the most NHL-ready prospects, and it will be interesting to see if the 20-year-old forward can make an impact on the Blues lineup before the end of the season.
