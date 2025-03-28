Resilient Blues Can't Lose as Playoffs Near
The St. Louis Blues remain the hottest team in the NHL. Unfortunately for the lowly Nashville Predators, they stood in the way of the Blues adding cushion to their Wild Card spot. With a 3-2 win, St. Louis took down the Preds. The win mathematically eliminated the Predators from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and extended their winning streak to eight games.
The Blues showed no quit in their game against the Predators. Despite surrendering the first two goals and trailing in the third period, the Blues battled. They battled back to score three straight unanswered goals against Nashville, displaying their resilience along the way.
Forward Dylan Holloway was instrumental in the team's victory, continuing his breakout offensive campaign. He recorded two goals, including the game-winner, to increase his season totals to 26 goals, 36 assists, and 62 points. His addition to the Blues roster has rounded out the team's top-six group and surely has the Edmonton Oilers kicking themselves for not matching the offer sheet that brought him to St. Louis.
What else stuck out about this win was how calm the Blues remained in the face of a deficit. A two-goal lead entering the third period is supposed to be a formula for victory, but the Blues never seemed out of the game. Instead, they stuck with their game plan, kept attacking, and eventually were rewarded with a goal and then two more.
Back-up goalie Joel Hofer started the contest for St. Louis. He stopped 16 of 18 shots against him to help the Blues win. He's won four straight starts, and the team has earned at least a point in seven of his past eight starts.
The Blues are instilling fear in the Western Conference as the regular season winds down. They can't stop winning with the postseason approaching and every other playoff-bound Western Conference team is praying they don't meet St. Louis in the opening round.
