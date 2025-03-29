Cornell Aiming For Second-Straight Upset in BU Showdown
Cornell University delivered a shocking opening-round moment against second-seeded Michigan State University. The Big Red upset the Spartans, a consensus top pick to claim the national title, by a final score of 4-3.
After one shocking upset, the only logical thing for Cornell to do as a follow-up is to do the same thing to Boston University in their second-round meeting. The Big Red faces a powerful offensive team in BU, who just scored eight goals in their opening round drubbing of Ohio State University.
The big matchup in this contest is between the BU offense and Cornell goalie Ian Shane. Shane withstood the barrage from MSU in his first start, making 31 saves on 34 shots against. As talented as MSU's team was, Boston University's offensive dynamism is another step above that. Winger Cole Eiserman is arguably the best pure shooter in the NCAA, needing very little space to fire off a lethal wrister.
And if Eiserman doesn't get going, BU has one of the best puck-movers the nation in defender Cole Hutson. The Washington Capitals prospect is a mirror of his older brother Lane, who is a Calder Trophy candidate as a top NHL rookie with the Montreal Canadiens. Cole can skate like the wind, see the ice with x-ray vision, and score like a forward. Against OSU, Hutson netted a goal and added three assists to lead the team in scoring.
Cornell counters with an underrated offensive attack that doesn't rely on one player. Center Ryan Walsh scored two against MSU, and will be counted on to produce again. But if he doesn't, the Big Red offense marches on. They managed to beat the Spartans in the opening round without their most tantalizing NHL prospect, Dalton Barncroft, recording a point. That overwhelming determination that put Cornell past MSU could be the difference-maker again.
Cornell and BU meet for an afternoon, quarterfinal matchup. The winner will be just one win away from the national title game. Cornell is hoping they have another upset waiting.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!