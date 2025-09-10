Hughes Brothers Roster Will Be Impossible Until 2027
It's no secret that the entire NHL world wants to see the Hughes brothers reunited on the same roster.
The youngest Hughes brother, Luke, was drafted back in 2021. From oldest to youngest, Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes are a part of the top hockey families of the modern era — including their mother, Ellen, with ties to USA Hockey. Jack and Luke currently play for the New Jersey Devils, while Quinn is the captain of the Vancouver Canucks. While all three brothers have stated on multiple occasions that they’d love to share the ice together, Quinn's contract does not expire until 2027, making the possibility of him coming to New Jersey before so practically impossible.
But still, after meeting with the media on Tuesday afternoon, Jack brought up Quinn becoming a Devil once again.
Jack is arguably the most well-known of all three brothers, recording 70 points for New Jersey during the 2024-25 season prior to his shoulder injury.
He brought up the previously mentioned comment with Pierre Lebrun of The Athletic at the ongoing NHL Player Media Tour, alluding to a possible future with Quinn as teammates.
"This is the headline question, you know?" Jack said. "Honestly, I’m not afraid to say it. Yeah, I would love for Quinn to, eventually I’d love to play with him. And whether that’s in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point I want to play with Quinn. But yeah, that’s the question going around. They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah I’d love to play with Quinn at some point."
Quinn currently has 409 points on his career so far across 59 goals and 350 assists. However, Quinn has previously said he’s remaining focused on his present with the Canucks.
“One thing I’m really good at, or have gotten good at, is I’m very present. I can’t even sign for another year, so there’s nothing I can do,” Quinn said. according to Sportsnet. “As far as the noise [about my future], I can handle the noise. That’s why I’m the captain of the team, because I can handle these things and I can play at an elite level and it doesn’t matter what’s going on around me.”
Quinn's contract is not the only one the Devils currently have to worry about when it comes to eventually uniting all three brothers.
The ongoing Luke contract negotiation continues to remain unsigned. The young defenseman is not currently linked to any sort of long-term deal and the Devils do not have any sort of contract in place for him; training camp is slated to begin next week as he remains a restricted free agent.
But that situation being figured out is only a matter of time; Quinn's situation, however, is not. At the end of the day, NHL fans will have to wait until at least 2027 to see Jack, Luke and Quinn on the same team.
