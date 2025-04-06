Insider Reveals Return Date for Oilers' Connor McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers have been without their superstar captain Connor McDavid for a little over two weeks as he deals with an injury. With time winding down on the season, and still not officially locked into a playoff spot, the Oilers hope McDavid can return before the start of the postseason.
According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, the Oilers have set a target for McDavid’s return. Friedman believes McDavid could return at some point next week, giving him time to get up to speed in time for the playoffs.
“The word is, mid-to-late next week was the target,” Friedman said. “The Oilers lost. They’re four points behind the Kings. Does that change the way that they kind of look at his return?”
The Oilers are sitting in third place in the Pacific Division with six games left in the season.
McDavid is with the Oilers on their latest road trip and is skating every day as he prepares for his return.
“You know he wants to come back as quick as possible,” Friedman said.
Regardless of the amount of points separating the Oilers and Los Angeles Kings, it’s pretty likely those two will face off in the opening round of the playoffs for the fourth straight year. The Oilers have come out on top in each of the first three playoff meetings, but the Kings got the upper hand in their recent regular season bout.
The Kings shut out the Oilers by a score of 3-0, a game McDavid almost certainly would have been a difference maker in.
McDavid has appeared in 63 games this season and hasn’t been his usual dominant self. He still has 26 goals and 64 assists for 90 points, but he likely won’t hit the 100-point mark for the first time since the shortened 2019-20 season.
The Oilers have no concerns regarding McDavid’s status for the postseason, and there is a real hope he’ll be back before the chase for the Cup begins in two weeks.
