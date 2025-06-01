Jake Walman Critical to Oilers Lineup
When this year's NHL Trade Deadline concluded, many questioned Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman for his lack of activity.
Bowman and the Oilers had brought in two new faces at the deadline: a bottom-six forward in Trent Fredric from the Boston Bruins, and Jake Walman, a career top-four pairing defenseman whose impact on this Oilers lineup has been felt since round one of the playoffs, and who's stepped up for the Oilers this playoffs when they were without defenseman Mattias Ekholm.
Walman's expected goals at 5-on-5 tally (1.7) is tied for first among all defensemen these playoffs with Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley, per MoneyPuck.com. It's Walman's offensive instincts that have really made the difference to this Oilers lineup.
It's allowed the Oilers to generate effective breakouts when he's on the ice, which complements Oiler centerman when they generate speed for breakouts. His ability to dish out passes and create offense from his team's zone has allowed him and his team to spend less time in their end, and Walman's defensive zone time of 38.9 percent only backs that up, which is above playoff average at 5-on-5, according to NHL Edge.com.
Although Walman is only good for six points this playoffs, you can bet a lot of Edmonton's offense starts off the blade of his stick.
Having a defenseman like Walman spend most of his time outside his team's zone has been refreshing to a team that has seen defenseman Evan Bouchard make careless giveaways, resulting in opposing teams finding the back of the net.
If the Oilers want a chance at redemption this year, they should pair Walman and fellow defenseman Brett Kulak together, a pairing that has been good for the Oilers this playoffs. In their 10 games playing alongside each other, they have been the second best in both the expected goals against and for department of any defenseman duo these playoffs.
With both of their shot attempt shares being over 50% this playoffs, the Oilers have been winning the possession battle when they are on the ice, which is crucial for a team that has struggled with consistent goaltending.
Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauck has some decisions to make ahead of Game 1 on Wednesday night, and it should start with a pairing that has given them the best chance to win game in and game out.
A pairing that effectively moves pucks out of their zone will counteract a ruthless Florida Panthers forecheck that has been wearing down teams, and especially defensemen, since round one.
