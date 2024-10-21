Blackhawks to Healthy Scratch Struggling Forward
The Chicago Blackhawks have a promising future ahead of them highlighted by multiple extremely talented youngsters. One of those Blackhawks youngsters is 25-year-old Philipp Kurashev who is coming off of an impressive 54-point season in 2023-24.
While Kurashev was a standout last year, he hasn’t moved the needle in Chicago to start 2024-25. In six games played, he only has one goal without any assists and is a minus-six. According to Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson, Kurashev is set to be a healthy scratch in their next contest.
When the Blackhawks drop the puck against the Vancouver Canucks, Kurashev will likely not be in the lineup.
Kurashev has been the Blackhawks’ second line center, skating with Taylor Hall and Tyler Bertuzzi. Both Hall and Bertuzzi have also struggled out of the gate. Hall has a goal and an assist, while Bertuzzi has only scored one goal.
The Blackhawks don’t have high expectations in 2024-25, and are off to a 2-3-1 start, but they still want to see more from their key faces. Kurashev is supposed to be a young leader in the lineup and is yet to find success.
While Kurashev had stood out last year, it’s possible his 54 points were a flash in the pan and a product of playing with Connor Bedard. Through his first three seasons in the NHL, Kurashev never exceeded nine goals and 25 points.
In one year with Bedard he was able to double his numbers and look like a solid piece for the future.
When he returns from the scratch, Kurashev will have to prove he’s worth a role in the lineup. It’ll be up to him to find a new rhythm and show he can cut it one his own two feet.
