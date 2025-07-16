Key Dates Highlight 2025-26 NHL Season Calendar
The 2025-26 NHL season promises excitement from start to finish, with a packed schedule of marquee matchups, emotional returns, and international events.
The action begins October 7 as the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers host the Chicago Blackhawks on banner-raising night. Just days later, all 32 teams will be in action on October 11 and again on October 28. October also features Brad Marchand’s return to Boston on the 21st, this time in a Florida jersey.
In November, the NHL heads overseas for the Global Series in Sweden, with the Nashville Predators facing the Pittsburgh Penguins on November 14 and 16. On November 21, Nikolaj Ehlers makes his emotional return to Winnipeg as the Hurricanes visit the Jets, followed by a Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Panthers and Edmonton Oilers the next night.
The new year kicks off with a tropical twist at the 2026 Winter Classic in Miami atLoanDepotPark featuring the Rangers and Panthers on January 2. Jonathan Toews returns to Chicago as a Winnipeg Jet on January19 while Mitch Marner heads back to Toronto on January 23.
February brings more spectacle, with the Stadium Series in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium on February 1 featuring the Lightning and Bruins. From February 6 to 24, the league pauses for the Olympic break, allowing the world’s best to represent their countries.
Finally, the regular season wraps up April 16, setting the stage for what’s expected to be another thrilling Stanley Cup Playoffs.
