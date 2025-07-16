Golden Knights Working on Jack Eichel Extension
Everyone has already started looking forward to what could be a stacked 2026 free agency class, but the Vegas Golden Knights are looking to make sure one of their key faces isn’t part of the conversation. Superstar forward Jack Eichel is about to enter the final year of his contract with the Golden Knights, making him eligible for an extension.
Even after trading for and signing Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Golden Knights believe they can still fit Eichel on the roster well into the future.
According to The Fourth Period, an extension isn’t coming right away, but there is communication between both partied and an Eichel contract is being worked on.
“The Vegas Golden Knights continue contract discussions with star centre Jack Eichel on a long-term extension,” The Fourth Period writes. “Though talks are still believed to be in the early stages.”
Eichel’s current salary earns him $10 million against the salary cap. Marner’s new deal sits at $12 million annually, with Eichel expected to exceed that price on his next deal.
“Eichel is expected to exceed that AAV figure on his next contract," The Fourth Period said. "According to sources on both sides, there is nothing new to report in terms of an imminent deal. Though the two parties maintain an open line of communication.”
Eichel earned MVP talk last season appearing in 77 games and putting up 28 goals with 66 assists for 94 points. The 28-year-old superstar put the Golden Knights on his back for most of the season, leading them into the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 50-22-10 record.
The Golden Knights are routinely one of the fiercest teams in the league. With Marner locked in or eight years and likely Eichel on a long-term deal, their window for another Stanley Cup championship will be open for many years to come.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!