Top Revenge Games on 2025-26 NHL Schedule
At long last, the NHL has unveiled its full schedule for the 2025-26 season. As with any schedule release, one of the first things fans look for is when stars return to their old homes with new teams.
So here's when five NHL stars who changed teams this offseason (or at the trade deadline in one case) will return to their old stomping grounds this season.
Brad Marchand Returns to Boston - Oct. 21
For many years, Marchand was basically synonymous with the Boston Bruins franchise. Over his 16 seasons in Boston, the 37-year-old scored 422 goals and 976 points, earned four All-Star selections, won the Stanley Cup back in 2011 and became the team's captain following Patrice Bergeron's retirement. Unlike most players, Marchand seemingly only got better with age.
So, his trade to the Florida Panthers, who have been the bane of the Bruins' existence over the past few years, was shocking. Not only that, but he put together an unreal playoff run for the Stanley Cup champions, scoring 10 goals and 20 points in 23 games to finish second in Conn Smythe Trophy voting.
Now, Marchand won't have to wait much longer to make his return to TD Garden, as Florida travels up to Boston for just its eighth game of the season. Bruins fans will obviously show their appreciation for Marchand, but the Panthers as a whole won't get such a warm welcome.
Chris Kreider Returns to Manhattan - Dec. 15
After possibly the worst season of his career, Kreider suffered the same fate as many underperforming New York Rangers stars, being exiled to California (he waived his no-trade clause but that's beside the point). Kreider, 34, was previously the Rangers' longest-tenured player, having spent his entire 13-year career in Manhattan.
Though the veteran forward likely won't admit it publicly, there will definitely be a chip on his shoulder when the Anaheim Ducks travel to Madison Square Garden in December. That will especially be the case if the Ducks take the next step toward playoff contention this season, as expected.
Jonathan Toews Returns to Chicago - Jan. 19
It's hard to classify this as a "revenge" game per se, but it's absolutely a case of a star returning to his former home.
The 37-year-old Toews, who was previously the Chicago Blackhawks' captain throughout their early 2010s dynasty, has been out of the NHL for two years dealing with health issues. Now, he's back in action with his hometown Winnipeg Jets. Though he may now be with a Central Division rival, Toews will undoubtedly receive a warm welcome back upon his return to the Windy City.
Mitch Marner Returns to Toronto - Jan. 23
On the contrary, Marner likely won't get the same fortune. The 28-year-old often bore the brundt of the blame for the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff failures, and the criticism surrounding him seemingly only got worse each year.
So, rather than re-signing with the Maple Leafs, Marner on the market instead agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, becoming the latest superstar to head to Sin City. While he now has the chance to succeed in an environment with far less pressure on him, Toronto fans are notoriously not a forgiving bunch.
Noah Dobson Returns to Long Island - April 12
Dobson, 25, essentially forced the New York Islanders' hand as a restricted free agent this offseason, and was traded to the Montreal Canadiens just hours before the start of the NHL Draft. He also signed an eight-year extension as part of the trade.
Dobson's return to Long Island won't be until the tail end of the season, being the Canadiens' penultimate regular season game and all. However, New York fans will likely have a colorful reaction to his return, be it good or bad.
