Penguins, Capitals Set for Special End of Season
All 32 teams across the NHL have released their schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins appear to be ending their year with an important contest. Evgeni Malkin is likely suiting up for his final season with the Penguins, and they close their home schedule with contest against rival Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.
Assuming the Penguins won’t be a playoff team in the upcoming season, Malkin will close out his time in Pittsburgh against a player and a team he has had many heated battles with. Malkin and Ovechkin are both Russian natives and were selected No. 2 and No. 1, respectively, in the 2004 NHL Draft.
Ever since Malkin made his NHL debut in 2006, his career has been closely tied with Ovechkin’s. Sure, Ovechkin and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby caught a ton of headlines, Malkin also stepped to the plate for his fair share of heat in the rivalry.
Between off-ice drama and some on-ice heat, the rivalry between Malkin and Ovechkin has made for plenty of memorable moments as both future Hall of Famers reach the end of their careers.
While nothing is official, that game could also very well be the final time Ovechkin plays an NHL game in Pittsburgh. Both Malkin and Ovechkin will be 40 years old during the season on what will likely be farewell tours.
It’s the presence of Malkin, Ovechkin, and Crosby that made the rivalry between the Penguins and Capitals so entertaining and must-watch hockey for 20 years.
The meeting between the Penguins and Capitals is also a home-and-home set. The following night, the Capitals will close out their home slate by hosting the Penguins.
The playoffs aren’t guaranteed for either team, so fans are sure to be treated to some special moments as two of the biggest names in the sport might be closing out their careers against one another.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!