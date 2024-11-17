Key Penguins Defender Likely Gone After Deadline
The Pittsburgh Penguins have struggled out of the gate to start the 2024-25 season, and that has likely opened the door to them being sellers at the NHL trade deadline for the second straight season. If that is the direction they end up heading, there will be quite a few names to pick from as the Penguins open their fire sale.
Defenseman Marcus Pettersson is a player who has already been thrown around a few times in trade discussions, and he’s arguably the biggest chip on the Penguins' roster right now. Pettersson’s name has caught a lot of attention, and while nothing is in the works, a deal involving him seems likely.
A source has told Breakaway On SI that Pettersson is unlikely to still be in Pittsburgh after the trade deadline in early March.
Pettersson is a perfect player to be near the top of trade boards for the league. He’s a 28-year-old defenseman with shutdown skills. Even more attractive for teams, Pettersson is in the final year of his contract.
At just over $4 million, he is an affordable player, especially if only using him as a rental for a playoff run.
Pettersson has been the Penguins’ best defensive defenseman for a few seasons now and has played with some of the game’s best offensive blue liners. If he’s not paired with fellow countryman Erik Karlsson, he skates with Kris Letang.
Regardless of who he’s paired with, Pettersson has the ability to be a top pairing defender, but can easily slide into a middle duo in a stacked lineup.
Plenty of teams are expected to come calling, and if the Penguins keep dipping in the standings, he’ll easily fetch the biggest return for Pittsburgh.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!