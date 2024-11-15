Insider Links Penguins Defenseman to Jets
The Winnipeg Jets are off to a record-breaking start to the 2024-25 season while the Pittsburgh Penguins are struggling and likely heading for a fire sale. Could the Jets and Penguins get together for a blockbuster deal?
While the Jets’ lineup doesn’t have many weaknesses, they could use an addition on defense, and the Penguins have arguably the biggest defenseman possibly hitting the trade market. 28-year-old Marcus Pettersson is on the final year of his contract in Pittsburgh and one insider has already labeled Winnipeg as a perfect landing spot.
“They’ve got some flexibility,” David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period said. “Marcus Pettersson is probably going to be on a lot of team’s radars.”
Pagnotta believes that if Jets’ general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff can get his hands on a top-four defender, they might be a completely unbeatable team.
“I’ve got to imagine that Chevy and the crew in Winnipeg are going to take a look at him,” Pagnotta said. “If they add somebody else to that top-four D-corps, then they’re going to be that much more potent.”
The Jets already boast a top-four defensive group of Josh Morrissey with Dylan Demelo and Dyan Samberg with Neal Pionk. Morrissey and Pionk already have 17 points on the year and aren’t showing any signs of slowing down.
Pettersson is a left-shot defenseman who has spent the last two year stapled to either of the Penguins top offensive defensemen. If Pettersson wasn’t paired with Kris Letang, he would skate with Erik Karlsson.
While Letang and Karlsson were able to stick to their high-flying offensive mindset, Pettersson stood out as a top defensive defenseman in the Penguins lineup.
If the Penguins continue to flounder as the trade deadline nears, it’s safe to assume Pettersson, an upcoming unrestricted free agent, will be a top player to watch on the trade boards. If the Jets have a hole to fill anywhere in their lineup, it's exactly what Pettersson can provide.
