Key Maple Leafs Forward Questionable for Game 7
The Toronto Maple Leafs bounced back from a horrid showing in Game 5 to win Game 6 against the Florida Panthers. With a winner-take-all Game 7 set, there is uncertainty around a crucial piece of the Maple Leafs lineup.
Following the Game 6 win, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said he was uncertain on the status of forward Matthew Knies for Game 7. Knies and Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola had an awkward collision in the first period, forcing Knies to be at less than 100% for the rest of the game.
Knies was going for a hit on Mikkola behind the Panthers’ net, but let up at the last second as Mikkola braced for contact. Knies slowly skated to the bench, holding his right hip and upper-leg area.
Cameras stayed on Knies as he sat in pain on the Maple Leafs' bench. He missed his last shift of the first period, but was able to return for the remainder of the game. In total, Knies played 13:01 of ice time, most of which came with a possible lower-body injury.
Heading into Game 7, the Maple Leafs are going to need a key player like Knies. He has five goals and two assists for seven points through 12 playoff games so far, including a pair of two-point nights against the Panthers.
The superstars on the Maple Leafs have a long history of not showing up in series-deciding games, so if they want more of a chance to win, they’ll need a healthy Knies in the lineup.
Berube being unsure of Knies' status for a crucial Game 7 even though he played through two periods of pain leans toward this possibly being a pretty serious injury.
