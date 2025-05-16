PWHL Expansion Generating Huge Early Reception
The PWHL announced the expansion of the league from six to eight teams for the 2025-2026 season. The momentous announcement is a huge step for professional women's hockey, and it's a reflection of the growing demand and revenue investment from fans in the United States and Canada.
The PWHL's first expansion chapter is a trek to the Pacific Northwest. Vancouver was the first organization announced, and they were quickly joined by Seattle as the eighth organization. There were several other cities thought to be candidates, like Calgary, Detroit, and Pittsburgh, but Seattle and Vancouver made too much sense as the next additions.
The early response indicates the PWHL's decision was the right call. With Seattle and Vancouver's debuts still months away, their fan bases are already securing their season tickets. According to a recent post from the league's X account, over 10,000 season ticket membership deposits have been made between the two franchises.
"Seattle and Vancouver, you've SHOWED UP!" the league wrote. "Thank you to the over 10,000 of you who have secured your founding season ticket membership (so far)."
It's an exciting time for the PWHL. The 2025 playoffs are in the semifinal round. The Minnesota Frost iced the Toronto Sceptres 3-1 in their best-of-five series. The Frost awaits the winner of the Montreal Victoire versus Ottawa Charge to decide the PWHL champions and winners of the 2025 Walter Cup.
Whoever wins the Walter Cup will face a gauntlet of a 2025-2026 campaign, including the newly formed Seattle and Vancouver squads. The entry and expansion drafts are next on the league calendar, and the total for season ticket deposits for the newest franchises is expected to grow as their inaugural season draws closer.
