Key Jets Forward Taking Steps Toward Return
The Winnipeg Jets got off to a hot start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, defeating the St. Louis Blues in the first two games. As the series shifted to St. Louis, the Jets dropped two straight games to the Blues forcing a tied series.
As the series shifts back to Winnipeg for Game 5, they saw a familiar face on the ice for the first time in a while. Nikolaj Ehlers hasn’t played in a couple of weeks thanks to a foot injury, keeping him away from the Jets lineup to start the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
During the Jets morning skate ahead of Game 5, Ehlers took to the ice to workout with his teammates. While he was wearing a non-contact uniform, it is still a huge step forward towards a return.
If the Jets can fend off the surging Blues, they shouldn’t have any problem seeing Ehlers return in time to finish the series, if not make his playoff debut in the second round.
Ehlers appeared in 69 regular season games in 2024-25 while potting 24 goals and 39 assists for 63 total points. Even missing the last week of the regular season, Ehlers finished the year with the third-most points on the Jets’ roster.
During his first practice back with the team, Ehlers took part in some drills on the fourth line.
The Jets hope to have Ehlers’ offensive touch back in the lineup soon, especially if the series continues to get out of hand. The Blues have roared back to tie the series at two game a-piece, and the Jets believe their superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck can find what made him such a wall during the regular season.
In 37 career playoff games, Ehlers has four goals and 10 assists for 14 points.
