Hurricanes Sign Veteran Forward to Contract Extension
The Carolina Hurricanes are the first team to advance to the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and gave a nice reward to a key veteran forward. The Hurricanes announced they have signed Taylor Hall to a three-year contract extension to keep him in Carolina.
Hall’s new contract with the Hurricanes runs through the 2027-28 season and earns him $3.176 million against the salary cap annually.
The Hurricanes traded for Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks well ahead of the trade deadline in the same three-time blockbuster that also saw them grab Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche. While Rantanen was never a fit in Carolina, Hall has been the complete opposite, showing why he is a great fit with the Hurricanes roster.
“Taylor has proven to be an outstanding fit for our team, and we are thrilled that he is excited to make Raleigh his home for another three seasons,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. “He’s been a solid veteran presence in the locker room and a difference maker on the ice.”
In 31 games with the Hurricanes following the trade, Hall picked up nine goals and nine assists for 18 total points. He has three points (1G-2A) in five playoff games, but he’s been a huge boost to their lineup as they hunt for the Stanley Cup.
Between the Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Arizona Coyotes, New Jersey Devils, and Edmonton Oilers, Hall has played in 909 games through 15 NHL seasons.
In that time, Hall has picked up 284 goals and 455 assists for 739 total points and was an MVP in 2018 with the Devils.
Hall has never won the Stanley Cup, but is hoping he’ll get that chance with the Hurricanes over the next few seasons.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!