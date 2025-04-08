Canadiens First-Round Pick Joining Team
The Montreal Canadiens have been patiently waiting for recent first-round pick, Ivan Demidov, to make the leap from Russia to North America. The team has put more and more value into him as he’s impressed as a teenager in the KHL. After months long back-and-forth, the winger is joining the Canadiens.
The Canadiens’ forward was previously playing in the KHL with one of their top organizations, SKA Ice Hockey Club. With the team, he put together one of the most impressive rookie seasons in KHL history. In 65 games, he recorded 19 goals and 30 assists for 49 points. SKA put out an official update via their X account.
"SKA and Ivan Demidov have taken a joint decision which will see the forward join the Montreal Canadiens this season," they wrote. "His KHL rights will remain with SKA. He will return to Saint Petersburg if he doesn’t gain a foothold in the NHL."
With this move official, Demidov can now try to crack the Canadiens' lineup. He'll likely be given plenty of opportunity. Montreal has been vocal about how highly they think of him. The management team visited him during the season to speak with him, and it's possible that the seeds were sown during that visit.
The question will be how quickly can he transition to not only the North American style, but the faster and more elite pace of the NHL. His rookie campaign with SKA was beyond impressive, but it doesn't guarantee he will do the same as a rookie in the NHL.
The Canadiens selected Demidov with the fifth overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft. The previous updates on him were that SKA would elect to send Demidov to the minor leagues of the KHL, rather than let him come to the NHL. Luckily for Montreal, their top prospect is on his way and ready to help the team make a postseason run.
