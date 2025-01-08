LA Fires Postpones Kings, Flames Game
The Calgary Flames were set to play their second game in as many nights with a contest against the Los Angeles Kings, but the game has been postponed by the NHL. As first reported by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles is forcing the postponement of the game between the Flames and Kings.
The Palisades Fires have forced thousands of people to evacuate with thousands of acres of land burned, making a hockey game between the Flames and Kings low on the priority list for the area.
The NHL officially postponed the game between the Flames and Kings sending their thoughts to the effected areas.
“In light of the devastating effects of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area, tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena, NHL Game No. 653, has been postponed. The thoughts of the entire NHL family are with the Kings, hockey fans and the people of the Los Angeles area during this difficult time.”
This meeting at Crypto.com Arena was set to be the first half of a home-and-home series between the Flames and Kings. The Flames have a few days off before hosting the Kings in Calgary, but the Kings make a quick pitstop to take on the Winnipeg Jets the day before dropping the puck against the Flames.
The Flames were also set to be playing in the second half of a back-to-back. Their first game came against the Anaheim Ducks.
As for the postponed game in Los Angeles, the league is yet to confirm a rescheduled date. While making the official postponement, the NHL stated they will announce a makeup date as soon as they get it confirmed.
This was set to be the second of three meetings between these two teams. The Flames won the first matchup by a score of 3-1 in Calgary.
