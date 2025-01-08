Flames Forward Gets Update Following Kneeing Incident
The Calgary Flames were forced to finish their overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks without a key forward following a kneeing incident. Flames forward Connor Zary was an early exit after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson in the second period.
Helleson was given a game-misconduct for the hit, but the NHL is not adding supplemental discipline. The Flames, meanwhile, are still unable to get a full update on Zary’s condition.
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Flames are waiting for inflammation in Zary’s knee to subside before they can take him for imaging. Further details should come out within a day, but for now, the most the Flames can do is wait.
The Flames have at least been able to determine that Zary didn’t fracture anything in his leg.
The kneeing incident forced Zary’s knee to hyperextend in the wrong direction and he fell to the ice in clear pain after the hit. Zary grasped at his knee right away and needed help off the ice.
Zary has been a key piece to the Flames’ success up to this point of the 2024-25 season. The 23-year-old has 22 points (10G-12A) in 40 games played and has been a force on Calgary’s third line.
Supplying depth scoring, Zary is taking full advantage of his second season in the NHL.
Only time will tell how long Zary will be out of the Flames lineup, but he will at least miss one game. The contest with the Ducks was the first half of a back-to-back for the Flames. They are slated to face off against the Los Angeles Kings, but the Pacific Palisades Fire might postpone that game.
