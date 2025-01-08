Jets Goalie Makes History With Latest Victory
Collecting wins is just another night in the office for Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. The defending Vezina Trophy winner earned his 25th victory of the season in a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators, making 26 saves.
The latest victory earned the Jets' goalie his 300th career NHL win, putting him in historic company. He reached that mark in the third-fastest manner, achieving it in 538 games. Only two goalies have earned 300 wins faster, NHL Hall of Famer Jacques Plante and Tampa Bay Lightning star Andrei Vasilevskiy.
The win also was another entry into Hellebuyck's submission for best American-born goalie. He is now the fast United States goaltender to reach 300 wins and is currently seventh among American goalies in all-time wins. He is pursuing current New York Rangers back-up and former Stanley Cup winner with the Los Angles Kings Jonathan Quick for most wins by an American (currently at 399).
It also continues another Vezina Trophy season for Hellebuyck, who has a chance to capture the award for the third time in his career in 2025. He'd also be the first net minder to win back-to-back Vezina Trophies since New Jersey Devils legend Martin Brodeur accomplished it during the 2007 and 2008 campaigns.
So far this year, Hellebuyck is leading or hovering near the lead in most statistical categories. He leads the NHL in victories with 25. Among goalies with 14 games or more played, he has the best goals against average with a 2.08 GAA. He also has the second best save percentage with .926, trailing just Anthony Stolarz of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Jets are one of the best teams in the NHL and continue to lead the Central Division, and it's largely due to the play of their starting goalie. He's been the team's best player all season, and the season before that. Winnipeg isn't complaining, as they ride their star net minder's historic run straight into this year's postseason.
