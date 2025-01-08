Maple Leafs, Stars Best Fit For Islanders Forward
Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders remains one of the top names on the market ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. The Fourth Period's Frank Seravalli named him one of the top targets in his latest NHL trade board, and as the team sits on the outside of a crowded playoff race the chances rise that Nelson plays elsewhere before the end of the year.
If the Islanders do part with their veteran forward, there are multiple teams with offers in for his services. But there a few teams, like the Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Colorado Avalanche that would be the best fit for Nelson.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avs are a team on the rise and have been improving consistently entering the flip of the calendar. They'd benefit immensely from a versatile forward like Nelson. He could play on the wing and push someone like Ross Colton or Artturi Lekhonen down the lineup or he could be a third line center. Either way, he'd fit in perfectly with the team's style and bring a physicality that complements their skill come playoff time.
Dallas Stars
Another Western Conference team that would love to acquire Nelson is the Dallas Stars. With Tyler Seguin on Injured Reserve, there's an immediate gap and need in the top-six that the Islanders forward would fill. Optimistically, the Stars hope Seguin returns for the postseason, but they need to have a scorer and reliable player ready to fill that role in case he doesn't.
But what makes the Stars the perfect fit is the need for a veteran in the top-nine forward group, and that need was there before the Seguin injury. The team is giving a ton of responsibility to young players like Mavrik Bourque, Logan Stankoven, and Oskar Back. They'd benefit greatly from some more experienced talent like Nelson to play alongside them. Depth wins championships come playoff time, and the addition of Nelson is a move that could help get them over their postseason hump.
Toronto Maple Leafs
One Eastern Conference team to watch out for is the Maple Leafs. The team is once again in win-now mode and a player like Nelson would put their forward group over the top. Should they focus on defense? Probably. But does the inclusion of Brock Nelson in their top-nine group of forwards too tempting a possibility to pass up? That's the question for Maple Leafs' GM Brad Treliving, but there's certainly a world where this team makes a push for the Islanders' forward.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!