No Supplemental Discipline Coming for Ducks Defenseman
Despite the Calgary Flames losing a key forward to a brutal knee-on-knee hit against the Anaheim Ducks, the NHL Department of Player Safety has no plans of further punishment. In the second period, Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson laid a borderline dirty knee-on-knee hit on Flames forward Connor Zary.
Helleson was given a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct while Zary also did not return to the game.
While the Flames are yet to give an update on Zary and his status, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reports that the NHL will not have further discipline against Helleson.
Zary was skating with the puck towards the Ducks’ net when Helleson attempted to lay an open-ice hit. As Zary attempted to avoid the check, Helleson’s knee caught Zary’s forcing it to hyperextend the wrong way.
Zary fell to the ice in clear pain, immediately grabbing at his left knee. He would need help off the ice and did not return.
Helleson is a 23-year-old defenseman who only has 21 NHL games under his belt. 18 of them have come this season.
A former second-round pick of the Ducks in 2019 (47th overall), Helleson has three goals and three assists for six total points in his 21-game NHL career.
Zary has been a crucial piece of the Flames forward group as they exceed expectations in the 2024-25 season. In 40 games played, he has posted 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 total points. He’s tied for third most points on the Flames roster with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (5G-17A).
The game against the Ducks was the first half of a back-to-back situation for the Flames. Likely without Zary, the Flames will travel up the road to take on the Los Angeles Kings.
