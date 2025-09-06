Legendary Russian Goaltender Pays Tribute to Ken Dryden
The entire hockey world mourns the loss of Montreal Canadiens legend Ken Dryden. The six-time Stanley Cup champion and five-time Vezina Trophy-winner passed away at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer. It's a somber day and time. Not only for those who admired the Hockey Hall of Fame from up close, but also for those who battled against him during his historic career.
One of Dryden’s fiercest competitors during his playing days was legendary Russian netminder Ladislav Tretiak. The two battled in one of the greatest international tournaments in the history of hockey: the 1972 Summit Series. Tretiak, who was widely regarded as the crown jewel of goaltending throughout the 1970s and 1980s, recently shared a touching tribute with Sergey Demidov of RG about the passing of Dryden.
"Ken Dryden will always be remembered by me first and foremost as a remarkable person — intelligent, educated, kind, and open-minded," Tretiak said. "He represented that generation of Canadians who raised hockey to incredible heights worldwide, taking part in the 1972 Summit Series and shining in goal for the Montreal Canadiens."
Competition Bred Friendship
Not only did the two go toe-to-toe in one of the classic goaltending battles, the pair became fast friends after facing off against one another. First facing one another in 1969, the two legends kept up their friendship over the next 50+ years. Dryden even invited Tretiak to attend his Canadiens jersey retirement ceremony in 2007.
Their friendship extended beyond hockey, too. Two men from opposite ends of the world, Tretiak described how they bonded over discussing a number of topics outside of their profession.
“It was always a pleasure to talk with Ken; his human qualities were outstanding,” he said. “I was fortunate to be his friend — whenever I traveled to Canada, we would meet and talk about many things. We discussed hockey, but also world events, culture, and art. Ken had a broad outlook, and there was always something meaningful to talk about with him. I can truly call Dryden one of my closest friends; he always treated me with great warmth. He was a man of real integrity.”
Always Remaining In Our Hearts
Tretiak’s sorrow was evident in his chat with RG. Dryden’s NHL career lasted just eight years, but his impact on the game of hockey and on the world rippled out for the rest of his life. It will certainly persist beyond it, as well. The hockey community remembers Dryden fondly, and that’s best summed up by Tretiak’s closing remarks to RG.
“Personally, I have lost a dear friend I will never forget,” he stated. “Farewell, Ken — you will always remain in my heart.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!