Legendary Canadiens Goalie Passes Away at 78
The Montreal Canadiens and the NHL community are saddened to learn of legendary goalie Ken Dryden’s passing. A historic puck-stopper for the Habs during their reign of terror in the 1970s, Dryden passed at age 78 after battling hard against cancer.
The Hockey Hall of Famer debuted in spectacular fashion with the Canadiens in 1971. After delaying his debut in the NHL to attend college at Cornell, he finally made his way to Montreal for the 1971 campaign. The then 23-year-old goalie stopped 35 of 36 shots against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and it was the start of a dominant career in net. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman shared his thoughts on the legend's passing in the league's announcement of his death.
”From the moment Ken Dryden joined the Montreal Canadiens as a 23-year-old rookie in 1971, he made an immediate and lasting impact on the NHL, the Canadiens franchise and the goaltending position," he said. "After playing in only six regular-season games during that first year, Ken proceeded to lead his team to a Stanley Cup while winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs' most valuable player. It is almost incomprehensible to believe that he accomplished all of that the year prior to winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as the League's best rookie in 1971-72.”
Ahead of His Time
Dryden was a man ahead of his time. Drafted originally by the Boston Bruins in 1964, his rights were traded to the Montreal Canadiens when Dryden was just 16 years old. He juked out both franchises, however, as he opted to attend college at Cornell University and complete his degree. With the Big Red, he was one of the most dominant NCAA goaltenders in history. He won 76 of his 81 starts in college and also led Canada to a gold medal at the 1969 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships.
Once he made his NHL debut, the Canadiens began to dominate. After calling him up toward the end of the regular season, Dryden never gave up the starter’s net. He went on to backstop the Canadiens to the 1971 Stanley Cup, and then went on to win the Calder Trophy as the best rookie the following season. At the time, he was the only goalie in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup before finishing his rookie season.
The Canadiens would go on to win six total championships during the 1970s, all backstopped by Dryden. In addition, he won the Vezina Trophy as the league's best goaltender five times. He retired following the 1978-1979 season, marking the end of a brilliant, but short NHL career.
Impact Lives On
The Canadiens have a long list of impact players throughout the franchise’s history, but Dryden stands among the most impactful. The team’s owner, Geoff Molson, also shared his thoughts on the long-lasting impact Dryden has had on Montreal and Canada.
"Ken Dryden was an exceptional athlete, but he was also an exceptional man," Molson said. "Behind the mask he was larger than life. We mourn today not only the loss of the cornerstone of one of hockey's greatest dynasties, but also a family man, a thoughtful citizen, and a gentleman who deeply impacted our lives and communities across generations.”
The Dryden family has requested that those wishing to honor Ken’s legacy please send donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre or the Concussion Legacy Foundation.
