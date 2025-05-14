Canucks Sign Top Defensive Prospect to NHL Deal
The Vancouver Canucks continue their busy offseason with the signing of a top prospect to an NHL contract. Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced that defenseman Tom Willander has signed a three-year entry-level contract set to start with the 2025-26 season.
Willander was originally a first-round pick (11th overall) of the Canucks in 2023 and spent the last two years with Boston University. The 20-year-old blue liner has also represented his native Sweden on numerous occasions at various tournaments since the 2023 Draft.
“We are excited to have Tom under contract and for him to start his professional hockey career,” Allvin said in a release from the Canucks. “Our group has watched him closely the past couple of seasons and have been impressed with his progression and growth in the NCAA. Now is the perfect time for him to take the next step and join our organization. The hard work starts this summer, and we look forward to seeing where Tom is at this September at training camp.”
Willander picked up a pair of goals and 22 assists for 24 points in 39 games played this past season with Boston. In 77 total games at the NCAA level, Willander notched 49 total points (6G-43A).
As a member of the 2024 Team Sweden World Junior Championship team, Willander picked up five points (2G-3A) on the way to a silver medal.
The Canucks recently hired Adam Foote as their newest head coach following the departure of Rick Tocchet and are looking forward to a bright future with Willander helping lead the charge.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!