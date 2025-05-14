Panthers Captain Takes Shot at Maple Leafs Forward
Tensions started to boil right away between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers, and things have not simmered down through four games. As the Maple Leafs and Panthers head into Game 5, the NHL Department of Player Safety has already had their hands full with this series but have only handed out one fine.
The only time Player Safety got involved in this series was when Maple Leafs forward Max Domi hit Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov from behind as time was expiring in Game 4. Domi was fined $5,000 for boarding while Barkov walked away from the incident unharmed.
Barkov was in good spirits following the infraction, when asked for his opinion, he took a quick jab at the illegal nature of the hit.
“I didn’t see it,” Barkov said with a smirk. “It’s playoff hockey, so things happen.”
Barkov may be one of the most aware players in the NHL, but he doesn’t have eyes in the back of his head and didn’t see Domi coming from behind.
Panthers head coach Paul Maurice knew Barkov was not hurt by the play but noted the timing of the hit would spur some kind of reaction from the league.
There have been plenty of questionable hits and plays throughout this series, with shots being fired back and forth the entire time. Between Domi’s hit, a missed elbow from Dmitry Kulikov, and the Anthony Stolarz situation, the heat has been turned up to 11 between the Maple Leafs and Panthers.
Star Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk even sent a warning to Maple Leafs superstar William Nylander immediately following Domi’s hit on Barkov.
Tempers are flaring heading into Game 5, and the Panthers hope to get the upper-hand after coming back from down 2-0.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!