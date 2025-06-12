Kings Forward Wins Third Lady Byng Trophy
Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar has won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for the third time in his career, the NHL announced Thursday. Kopitar, 37, previously won the Lady Byng in 2015-16 and 2022-23, and is now just the 10th player in NHL history to win the award three or more times.
The league awards the Lady Byng each year to "the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability." Kopitar, who scored 67 points (21 goals, 46 assists) while only taking two minor penalties in 81 games, fits the bill perfectly once again. He also continued his trademark strong defensive play, often matching up against the opposing team's top forwards and winning 57.2 percent of his face-offs.
Kopitar's wife, Ines, and his two kids, Neza and Jakob, surprised him with the trophy during a family golf outing in his home country of Slovenia.
"Two [penalties] this year, I think. But well earned," Kopitar said, per NHL.com. "I thought it was going to just be a friendly 10 holes of golf with family golf and then a little bit of lunch, so this was a very pleasant surprise when the kids brought it out on the ninth green."
"To me, it just means being so-called a gentleman," Kopitar said. "Hockey is a physical sport but within those parameters, I think there's obviously room, I guess a gentleman, a good guy, having respect toward your peers, toward the officials. Just carry yourself in a way to where kids look at you, young kids look at you, what you do on the ice. I guess this exemplifies that it's doable and I'm honored to have won it three times now and it means a great deal to me."
Kopitar has also won two Stanley Cups, two Selke Trophies and the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2022-23, and now adds to his expansive trophy case.
