Kings Forward Begins Rehab Stint in AHL
As the Los Angeles Kings attempt to extend their winning streak to six games, the team received some positive injury news. The team is second place in the Pacific Division and now they will get a boost in the middle of their forward group as young winger Arthur Kaliyev is taking the next step in his injury rehabilitation.
The Kings announced that Kaliyev has been assigned to the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign. The transaction is described as a conditioning loan, meaning he can play in a handful of games with the AHL squad as he gets his game conditioning back.
Kaliyev is still looking to make his team debut this season. Injuries have kept him out of the lineup through the first two and half months, but this update indicates he's closer to returning.
Last season, he played in just 51 games, again due to injury. In those games, he put up seven goals and eight assists for 15 points.
The two seasons prior were a bit more indicative of the type of forward he can be for Los Angeles. During the 2022-2023 campaign, he played in 56 games and scored 13 goals with 15 assists for 28 points. The season before, he played in 80 regular season contests and posted his career-best 14 goals during the campaign.
The Kings first selected Kaliyev with the 33rd overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft. Over his professional career, he has 188 NHL games of experience. Over that span, he's scored 35 goals and 36 assists for 71 career points.
With Kaliyev close to returning, the Kings are hopeful he can find his 10-20 goal pace quickly. The team has relied heavily on its top two lines so far this season. They've been excellent, but in order to continue being a winning team, the bottom two lines must contribute more. Ideally, Kaliyev performs well during his conditioning stint and returns to bolster the Kings' top-nine forward group in time for the second half of the season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!