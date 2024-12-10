Kings Seek Sixth Straight Win Against Islanders
The Los Angeles Kings have the longest active winning streak in the NHL. They've rattled off five straight victories and those wins have propelled them up the Pacific Division standings. Over the course of their streak, they've beaten teams like the Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars, and Minnesota Wild.
The Kings now have a chance to win their sixth straight game when they take on the New York Islanders. If they win this game, they'll have the third-longest winning streak in the NHL this season. The Jets and Carolina Hurricanes each won eight games in a row and the Florida Panthers had a seven game winning streak this season as well.
Against the Islanders, the Kings are planning to rely on their top offensive weapons to continue shouldering the scoring burden. Winger Adrian Kempe, fresh off being named to Team Sweden for the 4 Nations Face-Off squad, is scoring at a career-best clip. He's converting on 16% of his shots on goal and has 13 goals and 26 points in 27 games.
Along with Kempe, captain Anze Kopitar is scoring above a point-per-game pace and 23-year-old winger Alex Laferriere is about to surpass his goal totals from last season in about one-third the time.
And that doesn't even take into account 29-year-old Trevor Moore. Last season, he scored a career-high 31 goals and 57 points. This year, he's off to a similar start, but he's recording more assists than usual. He has six goals, 11 assists, and 17 points in 26 games. He often is overlooked when talking about the Kings' forward group, but he's become a pivotal and versatile winger for this Los Angeles squad.
This contest against the Islanders will not be an easy game for the Kings to continue their winning streak. The Islanders are getting close to healthy, as winger Anthony Duclair returning to practice recently. They've won each of their last games largely on the back of their star goalie Igor Shesterkin. The Kings will need to outduel the All-Star goaltender in order to take home their sixth-straight victory.
