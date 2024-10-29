Kings Goalie Linked to Team Canada
With the 4 Nations Face-Off quickly approaching, international teams are scrambling to find the best fits for their lineup, and the Los Angeles Kings may have a sleeper on their roster. Team Canada has an open competition for their goalie slots, and Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper has emerged as a possibility.
Pierre LeBrun in the Athletic linked the Kings goalie to Team Canada, noting Kuemper is in a bit of a bounce-back season.
“Kuemper is embracing his opportunity,” LeBrun writes. “A bounce-back year could also throw him into the mix of a wide-open Team Canada goalie battle for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.”
Kuemper has already battled an injury this season, but a full return to health and setting the Kings up for success could put the Saskatoon native in the conversation.
In four games played so far this year, Kuemper has a 2-0-2 record with a .897 save percentage and 3.20 goals against average. Those numbers seem a bit out of whack, but that’s thanks to the Kings leaving him in the entirety of a 8-7 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club.
Other than that one game, Kuemper has been on top of his game. In the other three games, he’s yet to allow more than a pair of goals.
At 34 years old, Kuemper is on the older side of the goalie discussion, but he’s showing his worth in his second career stint with the Kings.
Kuemper has played in 393 career NHL games split between the Kings, Minnesota Wild, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, and Washington Capitals. He played one season in Colorado and backstopped the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup.
With a career record of 180-135-48, Kuemper is ready to put his name among those being scouted for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
“I haven’t really put a lot of thought into that,” Kuemper said to LeBrun. “It would be obviously very special to represent your country. Right now, I’m just trying to focus on the L.A. Kings. If anything where to happen that way, it would just be a bonus.”
Team Canada has never seen this thing of a goaltending crop leading into an international tournament. Kuemper is an unexpected option but might be a big name in the race.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!