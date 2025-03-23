Kings Continue to Rise to Occasion
The Los Angeles Kings put up one of their best performances of the season against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Kings scored seven on the Hurricanes to end their winning streak at eight games.
Following the victory, the Kings' head coach, Jim Hiller, praised his team's ability to rise to the occasion. Speaking to the media postgame, he called attention to how the pressure brings the best out of his roster.
"We seem to rise to that level when we’re pressed to do it," he said. "And that’s when we’re at our best."
The seven-goal performance would certainly seem to back up Hiller's assertion. The offensive outburst was highlighted by five different players recording multiple points. Captain Anze Kopitar, Quinton Byfield and Kevin Fiala each recorded a goal and an assist to lead the way.
"Tonight was one of those nights where it seemed like we got a little bit of that luck or a little bit of that randomness that we had been missing over the course of the season on our side tonight," Hiller said. "And you hope that it happens like that. We’ll take a few more nights like that."
With the win, two important things happened for the Kings. The first is they moved into a tie for second place in the Pacific Division with the Edmonton Oilers. The two teams are poised for a fourth straight meeting in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and home-ice advantage will be crucial.
The second is it extended the Kings' point streak at home to 13 games. They've gone 10-0-3 in that span and are the NHL's hottest team when playing on home ice. With the team rising to the occasion as their coach discussed, the Kings are putting themselves in an excellent position for a postseason run.
