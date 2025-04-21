NHL Lessons Learned: Playoffs and Rivalries Begin
The first weekend of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs began in spectacular fashion. Tempers flared, highlight-reel goals were scored, and many lessons were learned. Let's dive into a few of the most important ones from the opening weekend of the postseason.
1. Holy S--t, the Avalanche Are Good
The Dallas Stars maintained that their 5-1 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 was not as bad as the scoreboard indicated. Respectfully, I couldn't disagree more. While the Stars and Avs posted similar expected goal figures, according to MoneyPuck, there was one critical element that helped Colorado outlast Dallas.
The Avalanche line of Nathan MacKinnon, Artturi Lehkonen, and Martin Necas dominated. Their on-ice expected goals during 5-on-5 play were 0.917, compared to a 0.127 expected goals against. What that demonstrates is how often MacKinnon's line created scoring chances against the Stars.
It ultimately won't matter if the Stars even the battle in every other way unless they find a way to stifle MacKinnon's line. It could be a quick and disappointing series for Dallas otherwise.
2. Hellebuyck Still Shaking Postseason Scaries
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck has earned a Jekyll and Hyde-like reputation when it comes to his regular season compared to his postseason play. That reputation reared its ugly head in Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues, with Hellebuyck surrendering three goals on 17 shots against. The Jets managed a victory, but their star goalie is still shaking off his postseason struggles.
3. Maple Leafs' Stars on Display
The Toronto Maple Leafs' top players led the way in a dominating Game 1 victory. Four of the team's top scorers recorded a point in the win, led by star winger Mitch Marner's three-point performance. The 6-2 drubbing of the Senators could spell trouble for Ottawa. If the Leafs' stars continue to dominate and produce, it will be a quick first-round series.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!