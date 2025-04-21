Linesman Injured in Golden Knights, Wild Game
The opening game of the Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild featured bone-crushing hits and physical play. Unfortunately for one of the linesmen officiating the contest, an untimely collision forced him out of the game.
During the second period of Game 1 between the Golden Knights and Wild, Minnesota forward Ryan Hartman cleared the puck from the defensive zone by bouncing it off the glass near his own blue line. Vegas forward Brett Howden pursued the clearing attempt towards the boards. As he tried to make a play on the puck to keep it in the zone, he inadvertently collided with linesman Bryan Pancich.
The collision left the official dazed on the ice as he tried to get up. Medical staff tended to him briefly on the ice and he was helped off. Substitute referee, Frederick L'Ecuyer, replaced the injured linesman in the contest.
The injury to the official came at a critical point of the contest. The teams were knotted at one goal apiece and jockeying for momentum. The Golden Knights would capture it a few minutes later, as they would take a 2-1 lead heading into the final period.
The Golden Knights are hoping to capitalize on their Pacific Division title this year. Going against a Wild team that was recently rejuvenated by the returns of forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek and the signing of coveted prospect Zeev Buium. Buium also made his NHL debut in this contest.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!