Kings Assistant Coach Becoming Hot HC Target
The Los Angeles Kings' coaching staff will likely change before the 2025-2026 season begins. With the team searching for a new general manager, the status of the entire staff is up in the air. However, a new GM may not get to decide on some of the staff, as one of their assistants is becoming a hot target in the NHL's head coaching carousel.
According to Senior Writer for The Fourth Period Dennis Bernstein, Kings Assistant Coach D.J. Smith is becoming a desired candidate in the latest hiring cycle. With four teams still needing a new head coach, Smith has reportedly interviewed for several of the open positions. Bernstein shared the latest rumblings on his X account.
"Some LAK news," he wrote. "Hearing Assistant HC DJ Smith has interviewed for multiple NHL head coaching openings."
If a new organization hires Smith, this would be his second go-around as a head coach in the NHL. He served as the Ottawa Senators' HC between 2019 and 2023. The tenure went less than stellar, collecting a record of 131-154-32 over parts of five seasons in the role.
But Smith's status as an assistant coach has maintained. Before being hired in Ottawa, he became one of the top assistants with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He quickly caught on as an assistant after the Senators dismissed him. A few months later, the Kings hired him as an assistant under Jim Hiller in Los Angeles.
Now, it seems he's climbing the ranks of available coaches once again. Whether or not he fills one of the open positions remains a mystery, but Bernstein's latest report supports how high Smith's stock is rising in the head coaching carousel. If this continues, Smith could be departing the Kings shortly for a new HC gig.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!