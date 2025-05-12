Top 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Earns MOP Honors
A top 2025 NHL Draft prospect padded his resume ahead of the draft. Following a dominant season in the Ontario Hockey League, top prospect Michael Misa was awarded the league's Red Tilson Trophy. The award is given annually to the OHL's Most Outstanding Player, voted on by the league's media corps.
The award comes following Misa's unreal 2024-2025 campaign. In just 65 games, he collected 62 goals, 72 assists, and 134 points. The total was the highest scored in a single season in the OHL since Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane was tearing up the league in 2007. Misa recorded multiple points in 48 out of 65 games and strung together a 28-game point streak midway through the year. He is the first player in the history of his OHL team, the Saginaw Spirit, to claim the accolade.
“I am honoured to receive the Red Tilson Trophy,” Misa said. “None of this would be possible without the hard work of my teammates, the dedication of my coaches and support staff, or the support of my family. I am grateful to each of them, as well as the voters and the league for this recognition."
The award is another feather in Misa's cap, who might be selected first in the upcoming draft. He joins an impressive list of recent award winners, several of whom are making a significant impact in the NHL. Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston won the award in 2022, Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi won it in 2020, and Buffalo Sabres starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen took the honor in 2019.
With the draft rapidly approaching, Misa's stock keeps rising. The New York Islanders hold the first choice, followed by the San Jose Sharks. After Misa's latest MOP honors, it's even more likely that the young scorer is one of the top two choices in the 2025 NHL Draft.
