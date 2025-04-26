Controversial Challenge Costs Kings Series Momentum
Los Angeles Kings Head Coach Jim Hiller challenged the Edmonton Oilers' game-tying goal during their Game 3 meeting. The goal was a difficult one to gauge on the ice. Oilers forward Evander Kane poked home a loose puck in a sea of bodies and a sprawling Kings goalie.
Understandably, the Kings' head coach tried to get the play overturned for goaltender interference. The challenge resulted in the goal standing, and the Oilers received a power play. On the ensuing power play, the Oilers scored again. Then they would score two more for good measure before claiming a victory and shrinking their series lead from two games to one.
Hindsight is 20/20, and the decision by Hiller and his staff backfired. Despite that, the Kings' coach was asked about the choice after the loss. He was straightforward in his response, making it clear that they felt the challenge would go their way.
"We understand the situation," he said. "We don't want to give them a power play. But clearly, we felt that the challenge was in our favor. The league disagreed. You move on... It's a tough stretch for us, there's no question. That's hockey. That's playoff hockey, especially."
The problem for the Kings is that a play like this can become the defining moment of a series. Los Angeles was in complete control during the first two games and the first two periods of Game 3. That all changed in the third period of Game 3, and now the Oilers hold the momentum, hosting the next game in Edmonton. If the Oilers win Game 4, the series will be tied at 2-2, and they will head back to Los Angeles in control. The reversal in momentum and series dominance is so drastic and sharp that it could crash the Kings' postseason chances.
To use Hiller's words, that's hockey. Sometimes a game slips away. That's what the Kings are hoping for. They are hoping the momentum hasn't swung entirely in Edmonton's favor, but that controversial challenge could be the moment that it all went wrong for the Kings.
