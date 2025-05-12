Maple Leafs' Max Domi Fined for Boarding
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi is facing repercussions for a recent boarding penalty against the Florida Panthers. At the end of Game 4, Domi delivered a questionable body check on Panthers captain Sasha Barkov that drove him into the boards. Domi was assessed a five-minute major penalty for boarding, and tempers flared on the ice.
The NHL Department of Player Safety took issue with the Maple Leafs' forward, and Domi was fined for his hit on the Panthers' captain. The NHL DoPS issued Domi a fine of $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The league shared the news via the DoPS X account.
"Toronto's Max Domi has been fined $5,000," the DoPS wrote. "The maximum allowable under the CBA, for boarding Florida's Aleksander Barkov."
Following the game, it was clear that the Maple Leafs were not worried about the hit or any repercussions. Leafs coach Craig Berube brushed off questions about the hit postgame, instead pointing the finger at Florida defenseman Dmitry Kulikov for his earlier elbow on Mitch Marner.
The penalty from the league is a good thing for the Maple Leafs. After the fine has been assessed, Domi can play in Game 5, which is a huge boost for Toronto. In 10 postseason contests, he's scored two goals and added two assists for four points. He's also averaging nearly 13 minutes of ice time per game. The Leafs depend on him for continued physical play, penalty killing, and countering the Panthers' pesky nature. Thankfully, they will still have him in the lineup after his latest discipline from the NHL.
