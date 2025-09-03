Major Changes Coming to NHL Schedule
The NHL will see some pretty noticeable changes when they drop the puck on the 2026-27 season. While the upcoming 2025-26 season will run business as usual, the following year will see a movement of the schedule as well as changes to the number of games played.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the NHL is preparing to extend the regular season schedule, giving every team 84 games, rather than 82. To help fit in the extra games, the preseason will be shortened across the board, as well.
The NHL played 84 games for two seasons between 1992 and 1994 before officially going to 82 starting with the 1995-96 season. The league has been shortened for numerous reasons since then, but a typical NHL schedule since then has always been 82 games.
Another big change coming to the NHL schedule is when the game are getting played. LeBrun reports that the 2026-27 season will start in late September and the Stanley Cup should be awarded by mid-June.
The 2025-26 season will see the first preseason game on September 20 between the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars, with the regular season kicking off on October 7.
Fans have often said the NHL season runs too late into summer, with the last few years ending in late June, right up again multiple big offseason events like the draft and free agency. This earlier start date should give teams more time to prepare for the offseason.
The NHL and NHLPA recently agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement that puts many new rules and regulations much like the schedule changes into place. The league plans on rolling out certain changes this year like a playoff salary cap and the new schedule coming next year.
The new CBA will be in full effect just ahead of the 2026-27 season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!