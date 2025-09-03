Senators Unveil New Alternate Jerseys
The Ottawa Senators will have a fresh new look when they hit the ice for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Along with revealing their promotional schedule for the new year, the Senators also unveiled a new alternate jersey.
The primarily red sweater is detailed with gold and black stripes and a few added details to the Senators’ official logo. Only the jersey was revealed by the Senators, with a full uniform reveal yet to be shown.
A teaser posted to Senators’ social media accounts featured the term “the details matter” before showing brief flashes of some of the closer details expected to be seen throughout the uniform.
There is a bit of shine and sparkle on the gold trim around the logo and numbering. Rigid details can also be seen throughout the main crest. The red brush on the helmet worn in the logo features a pattern to add to the extra detail.
Senators icon Chris Phillips was on hand at a media event to model the new sweater.
Further details regarding how often the new third jersey will be worn is not yet known, but there are four dates marked as “Ignite the Red” on the Senators’ promotional schedule.
This is the Senators’ first official alternate jersey since the 2020 which was a continuation of the sweaters, they wore during the 2017 NHL 100 Classic. The Senators have donned two separate alternates since then, but they were part of the NHL-wide Reverse Retro run of jerseys that only lasted one year.
With Fanatics officially taking full control of NHL uniforms, fans are finally starting to see many teams add to their jersey rotation. The Carolina Hurricanes recently revealed new away jerseys and more teams are expected to unveil new sweaters in the near future.
