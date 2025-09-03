Blues Star Calls Out Oilers Over Offer Sheet Situation
It’s been about a year since the St. Louis Blues pulled off a pair of offer sheets for two of the Edmonton Oilers’ top youngsters. Forward Dylan Holloway and defenseman Philip Broberg were still left unsigned by the Oilers as restricted free agents, and the Blues swooped in, signing them to each to two-year deals.
Both Holloway and Broberg went on to have solid seasons with the Blues, with Holloway emerging as a star offensive threat. In 77 games played, Holloway scored 26 goals and 37 assists for 63 points, third most on the Blues roster in 2024-25.
Holloway joined the Cam and Strick Podcast and was asked about the offer sheet situation, and he had an honest response for the Oilers.
“Throughout that whole week, it was kind of an emotional roller coaster,” Holloway said. “At that point, you don’t know who you’re going to play for… As soon as I found out Edmonton didn’t match and I was going to St. Louis, I was like, ‘I’m all in on St. Louis. I’m not going to sulk.’”
It didn’t take long for Holloway to fully commit to the Blues the way they did for him. The Blues sent a couple of draft picks to the Oilers in exchange for Holloway and Broberg.
Holloway went on to mention that he felt slighted by the Oilers when they decided they wouldn’t match St. Louis’s offer sheet. He had just helped the Oilers make it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, but the team went in a different direction.
“It rubbed me the wrong way how little Edmonton thought of me in our contract negotiations,” Holloway said. “After you go to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, you’re pretty tight with everybody. I wanted to go back. As an Alberta boy, I wanted to go back to Edmonton, a team we went so far with. As soon as Edmonton didn’t reciprocate that feeling I was all in on St. Louis.”
With Holloway and Broberg in the fold, the Blues barely squeaked into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and were knocked out in the first round by the Winnipeg Jets. Holloway missed the postseason due to an oblique injury.
The Oilers on the other hand, went back to the Stanley Cup Final, but once again lost to the Florida Panthers.
Holloway spoke highly of the city of St. Louis as well as his teammates and coaching staff. His plan is to stick with the Blues for a long time and achieve even more success than he did with the Oilers.
