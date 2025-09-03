Maple Leafs Working on Key Contract Extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs will have no choice but to enter the 2025-26 NHL season with a noticeably different identity. After nine seasons with the Maple Leafs, star forward Mitch Marner departed Toronto for the Vegas Golden Knights.
While both teams are hopeful it’s a successful move, the Maple Leafs find themselves with some extra salary cap flexibility and general manager Brad Treliving is looking to use that space wisely. Treliving told Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic that his next goal is to extend a key member of the lineup.
31-year-old goalie Anthony Stolarz is eligible for an extension, and the Maple Leafs have been impressed with the netminder since his arrival in Toronto.
“Anthony has come in and has been terrific,” Treliving said. “Really, him and (Joseph Woll), you look at any metric you want, I think they were as good a goaltending tandem as there was in the league, and really were a backbone for us.”
Stolarz and Woll split the starting goalie duties last season, but injuries held Stolarz to just 34 total games. The 2024-25 season was Stolarz’s first as a full-time starter and he didn’t disappoint.
In his 34 appearances, Stolarz picked up a 21-8-3 record with four shutouts, a league-leading .926 save percentage and 2.14 goals against average.
It may have only been one year, but Treliving and the Maple Leafs want to keep Stolarz around a bit longer. Contract talks are well underway and a new deal could be signed before too long.
“We’ve certainly explored some things with Anthony and his representative, and we’d love to find a way to get something done,” Treliving said. “If there’s something that both sides are comfortable with, we’ll look at it. And we’ve been in those discussions for some time right now. We’ll see what the coming days bring.’’
Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Stolarz signed a two-year deal worth $2.5 million annually. Paired with Woll making $3.66 million against the salary cap, the Maple Leafs have one of the most affordable and effective goalie rooms in the NHL.
Stolarz is surely due for a raise following his successful 2024-25 campaign. He helped lead the Maple Leafs to their second playoff series win in the Auston Matthews era, defeating the Ottawa Senators in six games.
Stolarz played every second of that series, picking up a .901 save percentage along the way. He was knocked out of the second round series against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 and didn’t return to the ice.
The Maple Leafs hope the 2025-26 season can finally be their year and all eyes will be on Stolarz to backstop them to glory.
