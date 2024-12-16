Maple Leafs Forward Pricing Himself Out of Toronto
John Tavares has made it clear that he wants to remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He's always wanted to be with this organization. When he signed that monster free agent contract back in 2018, it fulfilled a childhood dream. He was playing for the team he grew up watching and dreaming of leading.
The Maple Leafs are now facing an extremely difficult situation. Tavares, along with superstar forward Mitch Marner, are both pending free agents. The team is already pushed to the limit financially and now they have to face the reality that they could lose one of both of their top players. With each goal he scores, however, Tavares is pricing himself out of Toronto.
For the sake of the franchise, they have to prioritize extending Marner. He's younger, scores more, and plays better defense. That doesn't mean that they want to cast out the 34-year-old Tavares. And his performance so far this season is only making their desire to retain him stronger.
Through the first 30 games of the season, his production is first-rate. He has 15 goals, 13 assists, and 28 points, putting him on pace for his first 40 goal campaign since his first year in Toronto. The team is still relying heavily on him in 5-on-5 and power play situations as well. He's skating in at least 20 shifts per contest and averaging 18:13 of ice-time every night.
Tavares has been incredibly accommodating already with the Maple Leafs. He didn't fight the organization when they stripped the captaincy from him to place it on Auston Matthews. In fact, he was at the press conference announcing the leadership change.
The problem is that this upcoming deal is likely Tavares' final one in the NHL. If not his final one, it will be the last time he'll command a salary fitting of his skill and production. Maybe he feels like he owes the Maple Leafs a break and signs a deal with a hefty hometown discount next summer. Maybe, just maybe, he continues scoring at an all-star pace and prices himself out of Toronto altogether.
