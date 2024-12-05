Another Star Added to Rangers Trade List
The 2024-25 season has not been kind to the New York Rangers, and things are only getting bleaker. A number of Rangers have been placed or rumored to be on the trade block, and the list continues to grow.
After it became known Chris Kreider and Rangers captain Jacob Trouba were made available, multiple other names have been leaked out. A recent report has indicated that forward Mika Zibanejad is the newest name up for grabs.
According to a source with Responsible Gambler, the Rangers aren’t starting a fire sale, but they are keeping their options open.
“He’s out there for sure,” the source told rg.org. “They’re not necessarily trying to get rid of him, but they let guys know he could be available at the right price.”
Zibanejad has been a staple of the Rangers roster since 2016 and one of the most consistent players in the league. A goal shy of 300 in his career, Zibanejad has posted 696 points in 872 games played.
Before making his way to the Rangers, Zibanejad was a sixth overall pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2011. He played 281 games in Ottawa, posting 64 goals and 87 assists for 151 total points.
With the Rangers spiraling, Zibanejad’s future on Broadway isn’t guaranteed, even if he is under contract until 2030. The Rangers are looking for a wakeup call and moving on from a key veteran might be their focus.
“Usually, it’s the head coach that pays the price - and that could still happen,” the source said to RG. “Right now, it looks like [Chris] Drury is determined to make an example with the players and with a big name.”
The Rangers are 1-6-0 in their last seven games and Drury might have tough decisions to make as the general manager. He's in a tough spot with the organization, they can still compete this year, but they're starting to look towards the future.
The question has started to become which veterans will be around as the Rangers brace for what could be a ton of change.
