Wild Could Get Major Boost Against Jets
Minnesota Wild superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov has been one of the top players in the NHL through the first quarter of the season with 34 points (13G-21A) in just 19 games played. A lower-body injury forced Kaprizov out of the Wild lineup for a game while he got an MRI, but that may be all the time he misses.
Ahead of their battle with the Winnipeg Jets, Kaprizov was a full participant during the Wild’s morning skate and took line rushes.
According to head coach John Hynes, Kaprizov isn’t confirmed to be returning, but things do seem likely. Line rushes during morning skate are being seen as a good indicator that Kaprizov will not miss any more than one game.
Kaprizov suffered a lower-body injury against the Edmonton Oilers when Drake Caggiula caught him with an accidental knee-on-knee collision. Despite the injury, Kaprizov did finish the game.
Despite finishing the game, Kaprizov missed the following contest to get further evaluations. MRIs reportedly came back encouraging for Kaprizov and the Wild and it’s likely he’ll be cleared for a return after missing just one game.
While Kaprizov was out of the lineup, the Wild lost to the Calgary Flames in a shootout.
Kaprizov has been one of the league’s top players with his 34 points ranking second only to the Colorado Avalanche’s star forward Nathan MacKinnon with 35.
After a slow start to the 2023-24 season, Kaprizov has responded as an early Hart Trophy favorite as the NHL's Most Valuable Player.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!