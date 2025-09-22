Oilers Might Get Discount on Connor McDavid Extension
Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is one of the most notable names in the entire sport of hockey and has been the center of a lot of talk this offseason. The 2025-26 season is the final year of McDavid’s contract with the Oilers, making him eligible for an extension. McDavid has been able to re-sign in Edmonton for multiple months, but no agreements have been made.
Whenever McDavid does sign a new contract, whether it’s with the Oilers or not, the expectation is that it will be the largest contract ever seen in NHL history. Currently making $12.5 million in average annual value, McDavid is sure to take full advantage of the increases coming to the NHL’s salary cap on his new deal.
While everyone continues to express patience awaiting a new McDavid contract, there is some belief the salary might be lower than anticipated, given the right circumstances. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, if the Oilers manage to extend McDavid, they might get him to a pretty team-friendly deal.
“I really believe it more than ever, if McDavid signs in Edmonton,” Friedman said. “It’s going to be for a lower number than we all expect.”
Friedman notes that it’s some of the other big money contracts already on the Oilers ledger that could halt McDavid from signing for something never seen before. Leon Draisaitl is currently the highest-paid player in the NHL, making $14 million against the salary cap for the next eight years.
Defenseman Darnell Nurse makes $9.25 million through the 2029-30 season, and Evan Bouchard will make $10.5 million for the next four years.
McDavid is committed to winning, though, and wants to win with the Oilers. If that means taking less money to secure a Stanley Cup, he’ll be happy to do it.
“I think it’s going to surprise people where it could end up,” Friedman said. “I just think he knows that with Draisaitl making what he’s making and Nurse making what he’s making, he can’t go to a new stratosphere.”
Sidney Crosby famously signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins at an $8.7 million salary cap hit and has been at that number for most of his career. At the time of the signing, it was a massive number for the Penguins, but as the years went on, and as Crosby got better as a player, it’s often looked at as one of the best contracts in the league.
Crosby took less money so the Penguins’ front office could bring in other good players to help build championship-caliber teams. The Penguins have won the Stanley Cup three times in Crosby’s career.
If the Oilers are able to convince McDavid to stay, then they might be able to get him at a good number, freeing up more space to continue adding talent around him.
McDavid has a chance to reset the market for star players in the NHL, but he may not move the needle much.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!