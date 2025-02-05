Penguins' Sidney Crosby Misses Practice After Injury
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a tough spot near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, and despite possibly selling at the trade deadline, they can’t afford to lose their best player. Sidney Crosby suffered an injury in the Penguins recent game against the New Jersey Devils, but he returned after a few minutes in the locker room.
Crosby even said following the game that he was fine and his arm just got “tangled up” awkwardly in the Penguins shootout loss.
Despite finishing the game and saying he was feeling good, Crosby was not present for Penguins practice the following afternoon. The Penguins, and Team Canada, held their collective breaths when Crosby went down the runway, but all seemed to be okay when he returned to finish the game.
The Penguins hold a 22-24-9 record through 55 games and are currently well outside of a playoff spot. Crosby is doing as he’s always done over the course of his career, and that’s leading the team in every way he can.
In 55 games this year, Crosby has 17 goals and 41 assists for a team-leading 58 total points.
When the NHL announced the creation of the 4 Nations Face-Off, it was quickly revealed that Crosby would be representing Team Canada. Not only is Crosby expected to play at the tournament, he will serve as the Team Canada captain.
So long as there is nothing serious with Crosby’s injury, everyone can expect him to return to the ice in no time. Crosby hasn’t missed a game since the 2021-22 season, the longest stretch of full health in his career.
According to Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, Crosby is being evaluated for an upper-body injury. There was no further information given.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!