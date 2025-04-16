Maple Leafs Clinch Atlantic Division Title
For the first time since the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season re-aligned the league into four temporary divisions based on location, the Toronto Maple Leafs are the Atlantic Division champions. After beating the Buffalo Sabres, the Maple Leafs have clinched the top seed in the Atlantic.
The last time the Maple Leafs won the division in the regular structure of the NHL was during the 1999-00 season, when they won the Northeast Division. Since then, they've had multiple second-place finishes, but this is a huge step forward for the Stanley Cup-starved Maple Leafs.
With the division secured, the Maple Leafs will face one of the Wild Card teams in the opening round. The Washington Capitals have the top seed in the conference secured, meaning they will play the lower-seeded team. That would leave the top Wild Card team, the Ottawa Senators, as the Leafs' opponent in the first round. It would be their first postseason meeting since 2004.
The Maple Leafs are hoping this is the season that ends their historic Stanley Cup drought. With a talented roster, loaded with several elite offensive players, they are a serious contender again in 2025.
This could also be the final hurrah for the current Maple Leafs' core. Forwards Mitch Marner and John Tavares, two of the team's highest scorers this season and the past few seasons, are both unrestricted free agents. Unless they come to terms on new deals with the organizations before the summer begins, two of Toronto's best players will hit the open market, commanding huge contracts.
That could all change with the outcome of this postseason. The pressure is on the Maple Leafs again, and they hope this is the year they rise to the occasion. Otherwise, there could be huge changes coming in Toronto. It all starts with their opening round matchup in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
