Flames Playoff Push Cut Short
The Calgary Flames have been mathematically eliminated from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Flames were in the race for the final Wild Card in the Western Conference and hoped to keep their slim chance alive in the season's final days. They were unable to do so, as the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues clinched the final two spots in the Western Conference.
The Flames have now missed the postseason four times in the past five seasons and six times in the last 10 seasons. In the crowded Pacific Division, the Flames have failed to gain ground and separate from the pack.
The biggest priority for the Flames this offseason must be improving their forward group. Led by veteran Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau, it's not a playoff-caliber offensive core. Newcomers Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost have been mostly unimpressive. Farabee has three goals and nine points in 29 games since the trade, and Frost has 11.
Rookie Matthew Coronato was a revelatory addition this year. He scored 24 goals and recorded 44 points in his first full NHL season. Aside from him, there is no breakout star on offense.
The optimism lies in the back-end of the Flames' roster. Their defense is solid, led by MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson. It also projects to improve, with offensive dynamo Zayne Parekh set to play full-time in the NHL next season. If he becomes the player many expect him to be, he could lead the Flames' blue line for the next decade.
The optimism increases with starting goalie Dustin Wolf. The 23-year-old has taken the next step of his development in stride and secured the starting job for now and the future. In 52 games this year, he's gone 28-16-8 with three shutouts, a 2.62 goals-against average, and a .910 save percentage. His work this year could earn him consideration for the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!