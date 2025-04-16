Oilers Defenseman Suspended One Game, Eligible for Playoffs
The Edmonton Oilers will be down a key defenseman as they enter the final game of the 2024-25 NHL season. Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse has been suspended one game for a cross-checking incident against Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield.
In the second period, while the Oilers were down 4-0, Nurse forced Byfield to the ice after poking at a loose puck then took a second shot at him by driving his head into the ice. Nurse was given a game misconduct, but the league decided to step in for extra discipline.
The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Nurse for one game, making him eligible for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
While Nurse was tossed from the game, Byfield suffered an upper-body injury and did not return to the game. Byfield’s status going forward is not yet known.
Tensions rose to new levels between the Oilers and Kings in their final regular season meeting, and they are set to face off in the opening round of the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. The Oilers have won each of the first three playoff meetings, but the Kings are looking to change that trend in 2025.
Thanks to the NHL deciding Nurse’s actions were only worthy of a one-game suspension, he could very likely have a target on his back heading into the postseason.
It may be a series hockey fans have seen enough of already, but with tensions already boiling over, Oilers vs. Kings is sure to be a highly entertaining matchup to open the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
